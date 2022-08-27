Arepacoin (AREPA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $50,338.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

