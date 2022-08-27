AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 701.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 347,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

