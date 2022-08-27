AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 701.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 347,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

