Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) vs. Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied UV and Revolution Lighting Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied UV presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.80%. Given Applied UV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied UV is more favorable than Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $11.67 million 1.79 -$7.39 million ($0.94) -1.73 Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied UV and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Revolution Lighting Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -52.33% -28.94% -23.86% Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

