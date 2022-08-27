Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

