Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AGTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
