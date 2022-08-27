Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $1.66 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $545,411.92 and approximately $226,254.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00008292 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00100692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00259029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

