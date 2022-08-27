apM Coin (APM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.27 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. apM Coin has a market cap of $24.94 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

