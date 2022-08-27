Analyzing InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 8.68 $392.25 million $2.73 58.62 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 3.59 $250,000.00 $0.06 42.12

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sun Communities pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

4.7% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sun Communities and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 7.68% 15.14% 3.55%

Summary

Sun Communities beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

