Analyzing Edgio (EGIO) & Its Peers

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 232 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Edgio to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -9.36 Edgio Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.63

Edgio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87% Edgio Competitors -41.41% -7,210.72% -4.95%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Edgio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Edgio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edgio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 776 5617 11747 266 2.62

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Edgio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edgio rivals beat Edgio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

