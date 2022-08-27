Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $39.87

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 908,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 447,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 188.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $25.19 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.