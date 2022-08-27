Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $29.00

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $17.83 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

