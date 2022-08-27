Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $21.99

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

CPNG opened at $17.14 on Friday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 70.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupang by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after purchasing an additional 906,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its position in Coupang by 48.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

