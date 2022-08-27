Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.