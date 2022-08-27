Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 78,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,999. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

