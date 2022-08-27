Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Ampol has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $25.67.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

