Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,866 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 845.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 64,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 225,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 1,313,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

