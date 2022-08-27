Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $764.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
