Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after buying an additional 189,078 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.