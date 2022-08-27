American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 4.6 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 25,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,345. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.61% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.