American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Luciana Fato Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 519,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.