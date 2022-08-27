Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

About Ambrx Biopharma

Shares of AMAM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

