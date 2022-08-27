Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

