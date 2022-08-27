ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 82.2% in August

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REIT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

