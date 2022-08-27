Alpaca City (ALPA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $280,291.00

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Alpaca City has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Alpaca City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca City has a market capitalization of $280,291.00 and approximately $74,711.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpaca City Profile

ALPA is a coin. Alpaca City’s official message board is medium.com/AlpacaCity. The official website for Alpaca City is alpaca.city. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca.

Buying and Selling Alpaca City

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

