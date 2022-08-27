Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. 883,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,521. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,045,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

