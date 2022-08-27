Alliance Global Partners Boosts ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Price Target to $5.50

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
