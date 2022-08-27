Alliance Global Partners Boosts ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Price Target to $5.50

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.



