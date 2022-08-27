Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

