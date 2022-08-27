Alchemix (ALCX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.99 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $23.76 or 0.00117644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and $4.99 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,718,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,130 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

