Akroma Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,642.61 and approximately $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 59.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.25 or 0.07448144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

