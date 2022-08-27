Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 0.7%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.20 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.64). Approximately 3,500,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,814,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.65).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 967.86.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

