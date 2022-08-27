Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

