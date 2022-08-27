Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Affirm by 783.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.