Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Affirm Stock Down 21.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $24.57 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

About Affirm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

