Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

About Affirm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 77.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $340,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 81.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.