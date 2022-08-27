Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.
Affirm Stock Performance
AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
See Also
