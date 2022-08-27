AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,527. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in AES by 1,502.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

