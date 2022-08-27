Aeron (ARNX) Trading 9.1% Higher This Week

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $868.85 and $23,807.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars.

