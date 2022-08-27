Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 416,759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 618,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

