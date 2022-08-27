AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00. 19,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 187,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEA-Bridges Impact

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 150,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

