AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 3.5%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 21,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

