adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €151.54 ($154.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €188.32. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11).
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
