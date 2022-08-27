Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

ACET opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 117,516 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 7,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

