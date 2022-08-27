accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 3.5 %

ACSO opened at GBX 590 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32). The company has a market capitalization of £243.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,381.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 613.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 692.70.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

