Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,216.91

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,216.91 ($14.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,182 ($14.28). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,184 ($14.31), with a volume of 162,243 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 12.05 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($15.41) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

