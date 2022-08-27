Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 9.0 %

ANF opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

