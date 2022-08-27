Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 9.0 %
NYSE ANF opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $800.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
