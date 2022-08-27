94,255 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $340,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $2,960,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 6.0 %

ASPN stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

