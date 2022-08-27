53,666 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

