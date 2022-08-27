5,350 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,518 shares of company stock worth $17,427,413 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

