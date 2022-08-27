4,125 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,777. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

