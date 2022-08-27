3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

