37,010 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 832.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 169,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.56. 417,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,801. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

